Eugenie Bouchard fails test at French Open qualifying
Romania's Simona Halep, left, shakes hands with Canada's Eugenie Bouchard as Halep won their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (AP /Andy Brownbill)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 7:07AM EDT
PARIS - Eugenie Bouchard's rough ride is showing no signs of slowing down.
The Canadian tennis star retired after trailing Dalila Jakuopovic of Slovenia 6-0, 2-1 in the first round of French Open qualifying on Wednesday.
Now ranked 167th in the world, Bouchard is well outside a spot that would earn her direct entry into a Grand Slam.
The 24-year-old native of Westmount, Que., has experienced a steady tumble since reaching No. 5 in the world in 2014, highlighted by an appearance in the Wimbledon final.