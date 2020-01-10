AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND -- Canada's Eugenie Bouchard has been ousted in the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic for the second year in a row.

Bouchard, ranked 262nd in the world after a 2019 season in which she tumbled down the rankings, lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 to No. 3 seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States on Friday.

The 25-year-old Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., fell short of knocking off a seeded player (Anisimova is No. 25 in the world) for the second match in a row.

Bouchard, a former world No. 5, downed No. 8 seed Caroline Garcia of France 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

Bouchard, who lost 12 straight first-round matches at one point last year, is projected to rise to No. 211 in the rankings when they're released on Monday.

The Canadian has enjoyed success at the Auckland tournament in the past. Along with reaching the singles quarterfinals last year, Bouchard also captured the ASB Classic doubles title with American Sofia Kenin.

The two wins this week have marked Bouchard's first victories above a 125K event (the lowest level on the WTA Tour) since last February in Dubai.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.