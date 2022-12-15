EU legal advisor sides with UEFA, FIFA in Super League case

A man walks by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, Oct. 5, 2015. Super League was dealt a blow when an EU legal adviser proposed the European Court of Justice should back UEFA and FIFA in blocking the breakaway competition. Advocate General Athanasios Rantos proposed on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 that the court recognize FIFA-UEFA rules under which Super League should be subject to prior approval were compatible with European Union competition law. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File) A man walks by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, Oct. 5, 2015. Super League was dealt a blow when an EU legal adviser proposed the European Court of Justice should back UEFA and FIFA in blocking the breakaway competition. Advocate General Athanasios Rantos proposed on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 that the court recognize FIFA-UEFA rules under which Super League should be subject to prior approval were compatible with European Union competition law. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

