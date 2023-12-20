Ethan Mbappe, 16, makes his debut for PSG and joins brother Kylian on the field
After watching his brother Kylian Mbappe score for Paris Saint-Germain, 16-year-old midfielder Ethan Mbappe made his debut for the French champion on Wednesday.
The French league leader finished the game with the two brothers on the field after the teenaged Mbappe came on for Manuel Ugarte during stoppage time in a 3-1 home win against Metz.
Kylian Mbappe scored twice on his 25th birthday to extend his league-leading tally to 18 goals.
Ethan Mbappe is as a technically gifted left-footed midfielder and came on to the field with their proud parents in the stands at Parc des Princes. He had been an unused substitute earlier this season against Nice.
He played for the same youth team as his brother Kylian -- AS Bondy -- and turns 17 on Dec. 29.
