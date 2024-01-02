Sports

    • ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

    Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (23) makes the catch against Washington during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game between Washington and Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. Washington won 37-31. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (23) makes the catch against Washington during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game between Washington and Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. Washington won 37-31. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    NEW ORLEANS -

    ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

    It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington's 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.

    “We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN's Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

