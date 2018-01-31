

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- Canadian skier Erik Guay will not compete at the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Alpine Canada says that Guay was not able to return to healthy form due to continuing severe back pain.

The three-time Olympian from Montreal is Canada's most accomplished alpine ski racer.

Guay has reached the World Cup podium on 25 occasions and has three world championship medals.

The 36-year-old revealed this month that he had a ruptured disc in his back, and would skip a couple of World Cups to return home to recover.

Today's announcement comes two days after Guay was named to Canada's 14-athlete alpine ski team for the Pyeongchang Games.