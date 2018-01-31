Erik Guay to miss Winter Olympics due to back pain
Erik Guay of Canada reacts in the finish area during the men's downhill race at the 2017 FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 10:08AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 31, 2018 10:46AM EST
CALGARY -- Canadian skier Erik Guay will not compete at the upcoming Winter Olympics.
Alpine Canada says that Guay was not able to return to healthy form due to continuing severe back pain.
The three-time Olympian from Montreal is Canada's most accomplished alpine ski racer.
Guay has reached the World Cup podium on 25 occasions and has three world championship medals.
The 36-year-old revealed this month that he had a ruptured disc in his back, and would skip a couple of World Cups to return home to recover.
Today's announcement comes two days after Guay was named to Canada's 14-athlete alpine ski team for the Pyeongchang Games.