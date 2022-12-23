England World Cup winner George Cohen dies at 83

George Cohen, one of four members of the England 1966 World Cup winning side, talks to the media at the Royal garden Hotel in London Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. George Cohen, the right-back for England World Cup-winning team of 1966, has died aged 83, his former club Fulham have announced on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) George Cohen, one of four members of the England 1966 World Cup winning side, talks to the media at the Royal garden Hotel in London Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. George Cohen, the right-back for England World Cup-winning team of 1966, has died aged 83, his former club Fulham have announced on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS