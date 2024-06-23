Sports

    • England players greeted by portraits of pooches dressed as royalty at Euro 2024

    England players were greeted by portraits of their dogs dressed as royalty. (Purr and Mutt via CNN Newsource) England players were greeted by portraits of their dogs dressed as royalty. (Purr and Mutt via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    England players will enjoy the ulti-mutt home away from home at Euro 2024, with portraits of their dogs dressed as royalty hung in their bedrooms at their base camp in the German town of Blankenhain.

    For those players with dogs, the team had custom portraits made by Purr & Mutt, a company that transforms pets into “a work of art.”

    And the England team’s official Instagram account posted photos displaying the paw-sitively cute result, with the dogs sporting crowns, cloaks, necklaces, and ornamental robes.

    Among them are midfielder Conor Gallagher’s fluffy Chow Chow, whose third birthday he celebrated a few weeks ago on Instagram, captain Harry Kane’s chocolate Labrador, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s Cavapoo and midfielder Eberechi Eze’s Shar Pei.

    Boasting a team stacked full of talented players, England began the tournament as one of the favourites with expectations that it might end the long drought of 58 years without a major trophy for its men’s team.

    But the team has faltered in its opening two games, holding on to defeat Serbia 1-0 before labouring to a 1-1 draw against Denmark on Thursday.

    “It was clearly not what we would have hoped, we are not using the ball well enough and we have to accept if you do that you are going to suffer at times like we have,” England manager Gareth Southgate told the English Football Association website afterwards.

    “We know there is another level that we have got to find.”

    England still sits top of Group C with four points and can secure its spot in the knockout stages with a win against Slovenia on Tuesday, though it will have to improve hugely if it is to fulfil its pre-tournament status of favourite.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News