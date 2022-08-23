England midfielder Jill Scott retires from soccer

England midfielder Jill Scott shows her gold medal after the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Leila Coker, File) England midfielder Jill Scott shows her gold medal after the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Leila Coker, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS