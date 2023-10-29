England collapses again as India maintains perfect record at the Cricket World Cup
India stayed perfect and England remained awful as Mohammed Shami bowled a stunning opening spell to give the hosts a 100-run win at the Cricket World Cup on Sunday.
Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an initial five wickets in a fiery exhibition of pace and seam movement in a six-over spell in the first powerplay and blew away the English top-order. That came after India had been put into bat and scored only 229-9 in 50 overs on a tough pitch with Rohit Sharma contributing 87 runs off 101 balls.
The total proved more than enough for India to defend. Shami finished with 4-22 in seven overs, while Bumrah returned 3-32 in 6.5 overs, as England suffered yet another batting collapse, crashing to a fifth defeat in six games.
Defending champion England was left languishing in 10th spot after a miserable outing in Lucknow against Indian pace and spin -- all out for 129 runs in just 34.5 overs.
India continues to fly high as the only unbeaten team in the tournament. The hosts top the standings with 12 points from six games, two points ahead of second-place South Africa, with New Zealand and Australia a further two points back.
England, the 2019 champions, stayed last with two points and only one win in six games. Australia in 1992 is the only other defending champion to lose four or more matches at a World Cup.
Chasing 230, England faltered after its openers put on 30 runs.
Bumrah bowled Dawid Malan in the fifth over for 16. The very next ball, Joe Root was out lbw for a golden duck -- plumb in front, shuffling across the stumps. He appealed unsuccessfully.
While Bumrah's hat trick was denied, Shami then was on one himself at the other end. His opening overs were near unplayable as Ben Stokes struggled to put bat to ball.
Stokes went for a slog and was bowled in the eighth over for a 10-ball duck. The very first ball of his next over, Bairstow played on off Shami as England was down to 39-4 in 9.1 overs.
The pacers' opening salvo saw England lose four wickets for nine runs across 26 balls.
After a drinks break, it was spin's turn. Despite heavy dew, Kuldeep Yadav sent down a beauty to bowl Jos Buttler for 10. Buttler had no clue as the ball turned in sharply off length, leaving England at 52-5.
Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone added 29 runs for the sixth wicket -- the second highest partnership of England's innings. But the pressure never eased.
Shami returned to have Ali caught behind for 15 runs and Ravindra Jadeja had Chris Woakes stumped for 10 in the 29th over.
Yadav then trapped Livingstone lbw -- out for 27 -- as England crashed to 98-8.
England did manage to reach 100 but it was small consolation as Shami-Bumrah returned to finish off proceedings.
Earlier, India got off to a poor start as England choked the top-order. Woakes bowled Shubman Gill for nine in the fourth over and three overs later, India was 27-2 as Virat Kohli chipped to mid-on and was out caught for a nine-ball duck off David Willey.
Woakes sent back Shreyas Iyer for four runs, out caught pulling a short ball, his Achilles' heel as the score read 40-3 in 11.5 overs.
Sharma and Lokesh Rahul resisted with a sedate 91-run partnership for the fourth wicket in their 111-ball partnership.
The usually hard-hitting Sharma played an innings of great control. He did survive an lbw shout early on, but the ball was gliding past leg stump on DRS review.
Sharma scored his second half-century in the tournament -- his fifth 40-plus score in six innings -- off 66 balls as he anchored the Indian innings.
At the other end, Rahul scored 39 off 58, with three fours, but fell against the run of play. Willey returned to dismiss him in the 31st, as Rahul mistimed a pull shot.
Wrist spinner Adil Rashid bowled with great control for England, taking 2-35 in 10 overs. His first wicket was vital to hold back India's score -- Sharma holed out to deep midwicket, 13 runs shy of his hundred.
At 164-5, India was in trouble and England looked in control. Suryakumar Yadav helped push the score past 200.
Yadav scored 49 off 47 balls, with four fours and a six. He put on 18 runs with Jadeja (18), and then another 25 with Bumrah.
Yadav was caught off Willey, leaving India at 208-8. Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav added 21 runs for the ninth wicket.
England has only beaten Bangladesh and has also lost to New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was still unavailable for India and is nursing a left ankle injury. In his absence, the hosts went with a similar combination as it did against New Zealand a week ago in Dharamsala -- six batters and five bowlers.
Both India and England fielded an unchanged side at the BRABVE Stadium.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive
Thousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take flour and basic hygiene products, a UN agency said Sunday, in a mark of growing desperation three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: 'Military actions don't solve anything'
The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.
Hurricane Otis death toll rises to 43, missing now number 36 as search and recovery work continues
At least 43 people died when Category 5 Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico's southern Pacific coast, the governor of hard-hit Guerrero said Sunday as the death toll continued to climb.
Wrong distance takes women's walk race athletes to mistaken record at Pan Am Games
Peru's Kimberly Garcia thought she set the world record in the women's 20 kilometers walk race at the Pan American Games. She later found out she didn't.
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
King Charles III seeks to look ahead in a visit to Kenya. But he'll have history to contend with
King Charles III wants to look to the future when his state visit to Kenya starts on Tuesday. But first he will have to confront the past.
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 at Florida street party; suspect in custody
A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized, police said.
Politics
-
Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
-
Sikh independence vote takes place in B.C. amid Canada-India tensions
Thousands of Sikh voters are expected to turn out today in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey, to vote in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India.
-
Federal government to match donations for aid to Gaza, West Bank civilians
The Canadian government will match donations made to the group Humanitarian Coalition as part of its campaign to help Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.
Health
-
How your seasonal chores count toward your fitness goals
Seasonal chores are functional exercises that can burn more calories than some traditional fitness activities. In fact, raking leaves can burn more calories in an hour than a brisk walk or weight training session.
-
Doctors say we need the updated COVID-19 shot. So why haven't we heard more about it?
Doctors say it's vital to get the new version of the vaccine because it offers protection against the subvariant driving a current rise in COVID-19 cases and also because most Canadians are well past the six-month mark when immunity fades after previous shots or infections.
-
Northern Ontario First Nations call for help amid mental health crisis
Several First Nations and health officials in northern Ontario are asking for help after declaring a state of emergency over mental health crises across their territories.
Sci-Tech
-
Is life on 'scorching wasteland' Venus possible? Scientists say maybe there once was
Researchers discovered Venus' tectonic plate shift happened at the same time as Earth's, raising questions about whether life on the planet existed at some point.
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
-
Earth's core is leaking, scientists say
Scientists have detected a surprising amount of a rare version of helium, called helium-3, in volcanic rocks on Canada’s Baffin Island, lending support to the theory that the noble gas is leaking from Earth’s core — and has been for millennia.
Entertainment
-
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
-
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom 'Night Court,' dies at 80
Richard Moll, a character actor who found lasting fame as an eccentric but gentle giant bailiff on the original "Night Court" sitcom, has died. He was 80.