England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women's World Cup final against Spain

England celebrates after Alessia Russo scored her side's third goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) England celebrates after Alessia Russo scored her side's third goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

MORE SPORTS NEWS