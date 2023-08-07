England advances at Women's World Cup by edging Nigeria after James red card

England's Chloe Kelly, left, celebrates with England's Alex Greenwood after scoring during a penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard) England's Chloe Kelly, left, celebrates with England's Alex Greenwood after scoring during a penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

MORE SPORTS NEWS