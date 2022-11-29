England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup

Marcus Rashford of England celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-0 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Nov. 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images) Marcus Rashford of England celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-0 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Nov. 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS