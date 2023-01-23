'Emotional management' puts Magda Linette in Australian QF

Caroline Garcia of France plays a forehand return to Magda Linette of Poland during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Caroline Garcia of France plays a forehand return to Magda Linette of Poland during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MORE SPORTS NEWS