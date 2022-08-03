ElNahas beats Canadian teammate Reyes for gold in Commonwealth men's judo

Canada's Kyle Reyes, foreground congratulates Canada's Shady Elnahas after his victory in the Men's 100kg Final at Coventry Arena on day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Canada's Kyle Reyes, foreground congratulates Canada's Shady Elnahas after his victory in the Men's 100kg Final at Coventry Arena on day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS