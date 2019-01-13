

The Canadian Press





NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask. -- Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher has won his first career Grand Slam of Curling title.

Bottcher completed a perfect week with a 6-3 victory over Toronto's John Epping on Sunday in the men's final of the Canadian Open.

Bottcher, third Darren Moulding, second Brad Thiessen and lead Karrick Martin collected $30,000 from the $250,000 combined purse plus a berth in the season-ending Champions Cup.

Bottcher qualified through the A-side of the triple knockout tournament with a 3-0 record and scored playoff wins Saturday over Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., to reach their second Grand Slam of Curling final this season. Bottcher finished runner-up to Jacobs at the Tour Challenge in November.

The Canadian Open is the only one of the seven Grand Slam of Curling tournaments to use a 16-team triple knockout preliminary format -- instead of round-robin pool play -- where teams had to win three games before they lost three in order to qualify for the playoffs.