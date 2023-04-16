Edmonton Oilers hope last year's long playoff run greases their wheels in 2023

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) and Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrate a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during overtime NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday March 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) and Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrate a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during overtime NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday March 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

MORE SPORTS NEWS