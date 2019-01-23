

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Peter Chiarelli has been fired as general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, according to multiple media reports.

The Oilers have scheduled a news conference with Bob Nicholson, CEO and vice-chair of the Oilers Entertainment Group, for Wednesday. Watch the event LIVE here at 10 a.m. MT / 12 p.m. ET.

The Oilers lost their third in a row on Tuesday night, falling 3-2 to the Detroit Red Wings at home.

The loss pushed Edmonton three points out of a playoff spot.

Edmonton enters the all-star break one game under .500 at 23-24-3. The Oilers are in danger of missing the playoffs for the second straight season and third time in four years under Chiarelli.

Chiarelli was originally hired to rebuild the Oilers around superstar Connor McDavid in April of 2015, but has struggled to find the right pieces to play alongside the reigning Art Ross Trophy winner.

His last move as GM was signing goaltender Mikko Koskinen to a three-year contract extension with an average annual salary of US$4.5 million on Monday despite the netminder being 30 years old and having only 27 games with Edmonton.

Chiarelli brought in Todd McLellan to be his coach in 2015-16 but a slow start to this season led to McLellan being let go in November and Ken Hitchock being brought in.

Edmonton is 137-133-26 under Chiarelli.

Chiarelli, a native of Nepean, Ont., was fired by the Boston Bruins in April 2015. Boston won the Stanley Cup in 2011 with Chiarelli as GM.

The Oilers reached the playoffs once in Chiarelli's tenure, making the second round in 2017.