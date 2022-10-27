Dusty Baker laments lack of U.S.-born Black players in World Series

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. ahead of Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. ahead of Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MORE SPORTS NEWS