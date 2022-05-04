Dusty Baker becomes first Black MLB manager, 12th ever to reach 2,000 wins

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. celebrates after a game against the Seattle Mariners on May 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. celebrates after a game against the Seattle Mariners on May 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

