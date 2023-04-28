Durant signs lifetime deal with Nike, joining Jordan, LeBron

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) walks on the court during the first half of of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract, making him just the third NBA player to receive such a deal, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James. (Ashley Landis/AP Photo, File) Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) walks on the court during the first half of of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract, making him just the third NBA player to receive such a deal, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James. (Ashley Landis/AP Photo, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS