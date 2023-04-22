Durant scores 31, Suns beat Clippers 112-100 for 3-1 lead

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, and forward Kevin Durant congratulate each other during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, and forward Kevin Durant congratulate each other during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MORE SPORTS NEWS