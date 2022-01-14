Dukurs, Bos clinch skeleton overall championships. Canada's Rahneva takes bronze

Mirela Rahneva of Canada speeds down the track during the woman Skeleton World Cup race in Sigulda, Latvia, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov) Mirela Rahneva of Canada speeds down the track during the woman Skeleton World Cup race in Sigulda, Latvia, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)

MORE SPORTS NEWS