Duke star rookie Zion Williamson back for Syracuse in ACCs
Duke's Zion Williamson sits on the floor following a injury during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 9:45PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Duke freshman star Zion Williamson is back for the fifth-ranked Blue Devils' quarterfinal matchup with Syracuse in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Williamson got the start after missing nearly six full games with a knee sprain suffered in the opening minute of last month's loss to rival North Carolina, drawing a huge roar from Duke fans in the Spectrum Center crowd. The Blue Devils had been 3-3 with the 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson out.
Williamson -- The Associated Press player and newcomer of the year in the ACC -- is averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski had been publicly optimistic Williamson would return this week. He said Williamson performed well in non-contact practice work and his status would depend on how he responded to contact work this week.