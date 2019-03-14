

The Associated Press





CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Duke freshman star Zion Williamson is back for the fifth-ranked Blue Devils' quarterfinal matchup with Syracuse in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Williamson got the start after missing nearly six full games with a knee sprain suffered in the opening minute of last month's loss to rival North Carolina, drawing a huge roar from Duke fans in the Spectrum Center crowd. The Blue Devils had been 3-3 with the 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson out.

Williamson -- The Associated Press player and newcomer of the year in the ACC -- is averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski had been publicly optimistic Williamson would return this week. He said Williamson performed well in non-contact practice work and his status would depend on how he responded to contact work this week.