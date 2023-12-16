Dubois leads four-medal day for Canada at short track speedskating World Cup

SEOUL -

Steven Dubois earned his first gold of the season to lead a four-medal day for Canada at a short track speedskating World Cup stop in South Korea on Saturday.

The Terrebonne, Que., native won the men's 1,000 metres, narrowly edging South Korea's Hwang Dae-heon.

Dubois crossed the line in 1:27.099 seconds, with Dae-heon stopping the clock at 1:27.113.

Montreal's Pascal Dion took bronze in 1:27.302 for his first World Cup podium finish in an individual event this season.

“I had some very good races today with few mistakes to get to the final," Dion said. "I almost had a perfect race in the final, I just needed a little bit more endurance to finish one or two positions higher on the podium.

"I'm finally starting to find my legs from last season."

In the men's 1,500, Montreal's William Dandjinou and Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke, Que., earned silver and bronze, respectively.

South Korea's Park Ji-Won grabbed gold in 2:16.323, while Dandjinou finished at 2:16.482. Roussel completed the race in 2:16:553.

“I am happy with my result," Dandjinou said. "The legs are less there than last week, but my mentality is still there.

"I’m happy to have been able to share the podium with my friend and teammate Felix."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2023.