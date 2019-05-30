

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - NBA commissioner Adam Silver says Drake crossed the line when he treated Toronto coach Nick Nurse to a brief shoulder rub in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final.

"Certainly we don't want fans -- friend or foe -- contacting an NBA coach during a game," Silver said Thursday evening when asked about Drake's behaviour during games.

Even though Nurse said he hadn't even noticed the shoulder rub, Silver said "those can lead to dangerous situations.

"When you're in the middle of coaching a game and you're completely focused, you obviously don't want somebody who's not on your team touching you," he told a news conference prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

But Silver handled the matter diplomatically, saying the league appreciated Drake's "super-fan status and I know he's beloved in the community of Toronto."

"We understood that in this case, given Drake's relationship to the team, it's not the same as just any fan who happened to be courtside touching a coach," Silver added. "But I think that's an absolute bright line that we have to draw. So that's one example and I would also say that I think the issue for the league is that he has this ambassador-type role with the team. So he is viewed a little differently than any fan sitting there.