Dortmund stunned at home with 3-goal comeback from Bremen

Borussia Dortmund conceded a record three goals from the 89th minute to lose 3-2 to Werder Bremen on Saturday, ending its winning start to the Bundesliga.

Dortmund was 2-0 up and on course for its third win from three league games. Then Bremen mounted a remarkable comeback to stun the home team as the visitors became the first team in the Bundesliga to score three goals so late in a match.

It started with English defender Lee Buchanan scoring what looked like a late consolation. It proved to be just the start for the promoted visitors.

Niklas Schmidt equalized in the third minute of injury time, two minutes before Scotland forward Oliver Burke scored the winning goal to set off wild celebrations among the traveling supporters.

“Without getting into details, what happens in the changing room stays there, but the mood was very, very good,” Bremen coach Ole Werner said after composing himself. The normally serene Werner had been punching the air in delight.

It was Bremen's first win since promotion back to the Bundesliga. And fully deserved.

Dortmund was outplayed for much of the game. It was nevertheless 2-0 up thanks to long-distance shots from Julian Brandt in first-half injury time and Raphael Guerreiro in the 77th. They were the home team's first and second shots on target.

Dortmund's Gio Reyna came on in the 62nd for his first competitive appearance for since April 8, when the American reinjured his right hamstring after less than two minutes in Stuttgart.

Dortmund's much-vaunted offense had looked short of ideas against Bremen, who had the best chances of the first half through Marvin Ducksch, back at his hometown club.

But Brandt scored just before the break, when the Bremen-born midfielder eluded a couple of defenders just outside the penalty area before shooting inside the far post.

Bremen remained the better side, having a penalty appeal waved away before Niko Schlotterbeck made a crucial block to deny Anthony Jung.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzia reacted with three substitutions with half an hour remaining, Reyna among them.

But Werner's changes had a much greater effect. Buchanan and Schmidt came on in the 70th, and Burke in the 81st after Guerreiro had made it 2-0. They all scored.

“It was a deserved loss. We didn't play a good game today,” Terzia said. “It was a very poor performance from us ... Still, when you're winning 2-0 up to the 88th minute, you have to win the game. And how we conceded the goals was really stupid. So annoying. And yeah, that's how it is. We're left with empty hands.”

LEVERKUSEN LOSES AGAIN

Bayer Leverkusen slumped to its third consecutive Bundesliga loss - after being knocked out in the first round of the German Cup - when sharp-shooting Hoffenheim racked up a 3-0 win.

Christoph Baumgartner scored early with his heel when he was one of two Hoffenheim players facing seven Leverkusen defenders, Andrej Kramaric made-2-0 in the 35th and Georginio Rutter scored with a brilliant shot from distance in the 78th.

Leverkusen hadn't played badly and the home team's afternoon was summarized when Kerem Demirbay hit the post with a free kick.

PENALTY WOES

Schalke forward Simon Teerode squandered two penalty opportunities in a 0-0 draw in Wolfsburg.

Koen Casteels saved Teerode's first effort, but the Schalke forward was given another chance as the Wolfsburg 'keeper had moved off his line. Casteels then also saved the next effort - within the rules this time.

Vincenzo Grifo's early goal was enough for Freiburg to win in Stuttgart 1-0, and Mainz won 2-1 in Augsburg - another game with a missed penalty.