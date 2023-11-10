Doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva resumes
The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is taking place at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the next two days, the latest chapter in a saga which has rumbled on since last year's Winter Olympics.
Following the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, it emerged that the then-15-year-old Valieva had tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication which can boost endurance.
Valieva's team, competing as the Russian Olympic Committee, had finished first ahead of the USA and Japan but no medals were subsequently awarded.
In December 2022, a Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) commission said that Valieva bore no "fault or negligence" for the transgression. The skater has also said that the drug was ingested accidentally.
However, RUSADA's ruling has been appealed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Skating Union (ISU), and even a portion of the decision was appealed by RUSADA itself.
RUSADA has changed its stance and is now seeking a punishment that "may include or be limited to a reprimand" for Valieva, CAS announced in February.
The CAS hearing in Lausanne, Switzerland, adjourned in September after arbitrators asked for further documentation.
"The hearing will … resume on 9 and 10 November 2023 in Lausanne at which time the evidentiary proceedings will be completed and the Panel will hear the parties' closing submission," said CAS in September. "The Panel will then deliberate and prepare the Arbitral Award containing its decision."
However, a final ruling might not come for several months, according to sports analyst Christine Brennan.
The fact that athletes from the figure skating team event at the Winter Olympics have still not been awarded their medals has been the subject of controversy.
In September, US skater Vincent Zhou said that the situation feels "surreal" given the "layers of complexity and absurdity" involved in the case.
"I don't think any of us thought that it would take this long to resolve what was a seemingly black and white case, but here we are," Zhou told CNN Sport's Don Riddell. "And it still feels every bit as surreal as it did on day one."
In September, CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb told CNN Sport that the judicial body cannot be blamed for the duration of Valieva's case.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
Thinking of downsizing your home? Here’s what one expert says you should consider first
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians looking to save money or cut back on consistent maintenance might be thinking about downsizing their home. But one housing expert says there are several things to consider before making the move.
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts.
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
SZA leads the 2024 Grammy nominations as women outpace men in the leading categories
SZA is the lead contender for the 66th Grammy Awards, with nine nominations announced Friday.
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
Politics
-
Foreign interference inquiry taps convoy commission co-counsel to lead probe, opens call for participants
The federal public inquiry that will be probing foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic instructions launched the process for interested stakeholders to apply for standing on Friday and revealed that one of the lawyers that led the Emergencies Act inquiry has been named lead counsel.
-
No Canadians approved to leave Gaza on Friday were able to exit: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit.
-
Accused RCMP leaker tells of clandestine operation, moles inside law enforcement
A former RCMP official accused of leaking secrets says he was actually conducting a clandestine intelligence operation -- one that had to be kept ultra-quiet due to moles within Canadian law enforcement.
Health
-
From a baby pillow to electric vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, some BMW's electric vehicles, and a brush mower.
-
Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in
As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.
-
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
Sci-Tech
-
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
-
At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars
Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.
-
White shark found dead in shallow water outside Halifax
Three recreational divers found the remains of a white shark below 10 meters of water on Sunday in Terence Bay, near Halifax.
Entertainment
-
Four-time nominees Drake and Allison Russell among leading Canadian Grammy contenders
Rapper Drake, roots singer Allison Russell and folk legend Joni Mitchell have landed nominations at the Grammy Awards.
-
Hollywood actors union board approves strike-ending deal as leaders tout money gains and AI rights
Board members from Hollywood's actors union voted Friday to approve the deal with studios that ended their strike after nearly four months, with the union's leadership touting the gains made in weeks of methodical negotiations.
-
'Nope' star Keke Palmer alleges physical abuse by ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, court documents say
"Nope" star Keke Palmer alleges in civil court documents that she suffered physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, with whom she shares a son.