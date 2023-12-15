Donald Trump says LIV Golf is headed back to his Doral course in April
Donald Trump is getting another LIV Golf event at one of his courses.
Trump posted on the Truth Social site that his Trump National Doral near Miami would host a LIV Golf event in April. He did not mention the date, but the only opening on LIV's schedule is for April 5-7, the weekend before the Masters.
LIV Golf did not immediately confirm Trump's post that his Doral course had signed a deal. "The event they had at Doral in October was a major success!" he posted.
Trump courses were missing from the list when the 2024 LIV Golf schedule was announced, presumably to steer clear during an election year in which Trump is campaigning to regain the presidency he lost in 2020.
Doral had been on the schedule as the season-ending event in 2022 and 2023. Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., was used by LIV each of the last two years, and this season included a stop at his course in northern Virginia.
LIV went to Orlando, Fla., a week before the Masters this year.
Doral, known in golf circles as the "Blue Monster" for more than 50 years, was a staple on the PGA Tour's Florida swing and once was regarded as the first stop on the road to the Masters.
LIV recently signed Masters champion Jon Rahm, a surprising move with the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian backers of LIV racing to negotiate a commercial partnership announced in June.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, autopsy report says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday.
The Vancouver Art Gallery spent years confirming 10 of its paintings are fakes. That process is now an exhibit.
The Vancouver Art Gallery has determined 10 paintings in its collection are, in fact, fakes – and is showcasing the years-long investigative process that led to that conclusion in a new exhibit.
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
LIVE UPDATES Israeli military mistakenly kills 3 hostages, U.S. envoy meets Palestinian president
The Israeli military mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, military officials said.
Small decrease reported in human trafficking incidents since 2021, StatCan says
After year-over-year increases in human trafficking since 2012, new data from Statistics Canada shows a small downward trend of police-reported incidents in the last two years.
Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people
Mexico's Health Department on Friday ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed five people in Canada and three in the United States.
Hawaii governor wants 3,000 vacation rentals converted to housing for Maui wildfire survivors
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Friday said he wants 3,000 condos and homes that are normally rented to Maui tourists converted to long-term housing for displaced wildfire survivors who are now living in hotels.
Dad who said 'If I can't have them neither can you' pleads guilty to killing 3 kids
A suburban Chicago man who told his estranged wife "If I can't have them neither can you" pleaded guilty but mentally ill Friday to three counts of first-degree murder for killing their three young children, a prosecutor said.
Politics
-
House of Commons rises after tumultuous fall sitting, begins six-week winter break
The House of Commons has wrapped up its work for 2023 after an intense fall sitting, with MPs returning to their ridings for a six-week holiday break.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
-
Online News Act funding capped for private broadcasters, CBC: regulations
The Liberal government has put a cap on how much money CBC and other broadcasters can get from Google after the tech company agreed last month to pay $100 million annually to compensate Canadian news companies.
Health
-
Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people
Mexico's Health Department on Friday ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed five people in Canada and three in the United States.
-
New research suggests 'long flu' could have lasting impacts
As flu season sweeps across Canada and new research suggests the disease could come with a more long-term burden for some, health officials and experts are reminding the public of the importance of getting your shot.
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
Sci-Tech
-
Biggest solar flare in years temporarily disrupts Earth's radio signals
Multiple pilots reported communication disruptions, with the impact felt across the country, according to the space weather forecasting centre.
-
Indigenous woolly dogs of B.C. were forced into extinction: study
For thousands of years, a breed of white, woolly dog played an important and cultural role for Coast Salish people in Western Canada but when colonists moved in the animal quickly became extinct, a new study says.
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
Entertainment
-
Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, autopsy report says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday.
-
Biden tapes podcast interview with former late-night host Conan O'Brien
U.S. President Joe Biden sat down on Friday with former late-night television host Conan O'Brien for an interview on the comedian's podcast.
-
Movie reviews: 'Poor Things' is a long, strange journey with a strong message unlike any other
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Poor Things,' 'Wonka' and 'The Immediate Family.'