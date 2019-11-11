TORONTO -- Longtime NHL broadcaster Don Cherry has stepped down after decades on Canadian airwaves over offensive comments he made about immigrants.

The “Coach’s Corner” host came under fire over the weekend for comments claiming that immigrants don’t wear poppies and don’t support veterans.

"You people ... you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that," Cherry said during a broadcast on Sportsnet Saturday night. "These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price."

Cherry, 85, has not apologized for those comments.

Sportsnet network president Bart Yabsley called Cherry’s comments “discriminatory” on Sunday and announced Monday that he would be no longer be on air.

“Following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down,” Yabsley said in a statement.

“During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

Yabsley also thanked Cherry for “his contributions to hockey and sports broadcasting in Canada.”

Cherry’s co-host Ron MacLeanapologized Sunday for not responding live to Cherry’s comments, which he called “flat out wrong” in a statement.

Cherry’s comments were swiftly panned online, but also received some support, with the hashtag “Don Cherry Is Right” trending on Twitter in the country.

“Coach’s Corner” has been a fixture for more than 30 years during intermissions on “Hockey Night in Canada” broadcasts. CBC produced the show until 2014, when it was taken over by Sportsnet. It has continued to air on CBC since then.

Cherry has periodically attracted controversy for making comments deriding Europeans, French-Canadians and people who ride bicycles. In 2003, his segment was placed on a seven-second delay after he criticized Canada’s decision not to join the Iraq War.