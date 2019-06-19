Dominican AG: Ortiz shooting result of mistaken identity
Gabriel Alexander Pérez Vizcaino, alias "Bone," behind wearing helmet, a suspect in the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, is taken to court in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Monday, June 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Roberto Guzman)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 6:32PM EDT
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- The Dominican Republic's lead prosecutor says former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was not the target of a shooting in a nightclub in his hometown on June 9.
Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez says the target was another man, dressed similarly to Ortiz, who was seated with the ex-baseball star on the night of the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo.
Rodriguez says the shooting was orchestrated by a member of Mexico's Gulf Cartel, who remains on the run. He did not immediately describe a motive.
Ortiz remains hospitalized from the gunshot wound to his back. Doctors have upgraded his condition from "guarded" to "good."