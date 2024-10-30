Sports

    • Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, beat Yankees 7-6

    Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates their win against the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates their win against the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Share

    NEW YORK - The Los Angeles Dodgers won their second World Series championship in five seasons, overcoming a five-run deficit with the help of three Yankees defensive miscues and rallying on sacrifice flies from Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts in the eighth inning to beat New York 7-6 in Game 5.

    Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, Alex Verdugo's RBI single chased Jack Flaherty in the second and Giancarlo Stanton's third-inning homer against Ryan Brasier built a 5-0 lead for New York.

    But the Dodgers rallied, helped by a shaky defensive performance by the Yankees.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News