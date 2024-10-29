Sports

    • Dodgers try to sweep Yankees in World Series Game 4

    New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton is tagged out at home by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith during the fourth inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New York. (Frank Franklin II / AP Photo) New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton is tagged out at home by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith during the fourth inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New York. (Frank Franklin II / AP Photo)
    Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (94-68, first in the AL East during the regular season)

    New York; Tuesday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

    Pitching probables

    Dodgers: TBD; Yankees: Luis Gil (15-7, 3.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

    Bottom line

    The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers play in Game 4 of the World Series. The Dodgers have a 3-0 lead and will clinch with a victory.

    New York has gone 44-37 at home and 94-68 overall. The Yankees are 75-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

    Los Angeles is 46-35 in road games and 98-64 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

    The teams meet Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 5-1.

    Top performers

    Aaron Judge has a .322 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 36 doubles, a triple and 58 home runs. Giancarlo Stanton is 13-for-39 with six home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

    Mookie Betts has 24 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 75 RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 9-for-39 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

    Last 10 games

    Yankees: 6-4, .220 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

    Dodgers: 8-2, .242 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

    Injuries

    Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Dodgers: Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

