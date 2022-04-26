Dodgers pitcher Bauer files suit against sex abuse accuser

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, June 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, June 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS