Dodgers aim to clinch World Series in Game 5 against Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (94-68, first in the AL East during the regular season)

New York; Wednesday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -148, Dodgers +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in Game 5 of the World Series. The Dodgers lead 3-1 and will clinch with a victory.

New York has a 94-68 record overall and a 44-37 record at home. The Yankees have a 54-20 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 98-64 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road. The Dodgers have an 86-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Wednesday for the eighth time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 36 doubles, a triple, 58 home runs and 144 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-38 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 54 home runs while slugging .646. Tommy Edman is 15-for-39 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)