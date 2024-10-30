Sports

    • Dodgers aim to clinch World Series in Game 5 against Yankees

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani flies out to centre during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (Ashley Landis/AP Photo) Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani flies out to centre during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (Ashley Landis/AP Photo)
    Share

    Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (94-68, first in the AL East during the regular season)

    New York; Wednesday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

    BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -148, Dodgers +125; over/under is 8 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in Game 5 of the World Series. The Dodgers lead 3-1 and will clinch with a victory.

    New York has a 94-68 record overall and a 44-37 record at home. The Yankees have a 54-20 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

    Los Angeles has a 98-64 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road. The Dodgers have an 86-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

    The teams match up Wednesday for the eighth time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 36 doubles, a triple, 58 home runs and 144 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-38 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

    Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 54 home runs while slugging .646. Tommy Edman is 15-for-39 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

    Dodgers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

    INJURIES: Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Dodgers: Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Alleviating allergy concerns unveiled in new action plan

    The National Food Allergy Action Plan calls for major changes to assist the millions of Canadians with food allergies. The plan is designed to bring improvements to allergy diagnosis, treatment, consistent standards of care, improved access to care, and an overall upgrade in investments for education and research.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News