

CTVNews.ca Staff





A California waiter made sure Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander would pay for beating his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers in last year’s World Series, literally.

A waiter at the Beverly Hills Hotel in L.A. recently added a US$1 million charge to Verlander’s lunch tab, with the caption “Dodger killer.”

Verlander took it all in stride, however, tweeting: “(Beverly Hills Hotel) really making me pay for that World Series win…Thanks for the great lunch as always!”

His bill also included US$30 pancakes and two US$42 salads.

Verlander pitched twice in the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he allowed two hits in six innings of work in a Game 2 win and also pitched six innings in Game 6, where he allowed three hits in a 3-1 loss. Verlander went on to win the Babe Ruth Award as the co-MVP of the 2017 playoffs.

Verlander is in the fifth year of a six-year, $162 million contract, so don’t feel too bad about the surcharge.

