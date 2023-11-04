Djokovic wins a 3-set battle with Rublev to set up Paris Masters final against Dimitrov
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic was made to fight for more than three hours by Andrey Rublev in their semifinal match on Saturday before earning the right to play for a record-extending seventh title at the Paris Masters.
Djokovic overcame a slow start to rally past his Russian opponent 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5 and maintain his perfect record in the semifinals at the indoor tournament. The Serbian player will take on Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in Sunday's final.
Dimitrov overcame strong resistance from seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3) victory.
The road to the final has not been an easy one for Djokovic, who defeated defending champion Holger Rune in three sets in the quarterfinals and also came out on top of a three-set contest in the third round.
Against Rublev, Djokovic made some unusual mistakes from the baseline early on but improved as the the match advanced.
Rublev earned a set point at 6-5 in the opener when he made the most of a weak second serve by Djokovic with an excellent backhand return that he followed up with a forehand winner. Djokovic then fluffed a drop shot that bounced back in his own half.
Rublev was in trouble in the fifth game of the second set at 0-40 but stayed calm to save the three break points. He was lucky on the third one when his backhand hit the net cord and bounced in Djokovic's side.
Rublev continued to use his big forehand to good effect and held for a 4-3 lead after saving another break point.
Djokovic made the difference in the tiebreaker with inspired shot making. He moved to a 4-2 lead after coming out on top of a long rally and was then 6-3 ahead thanks to a sublime forehand return. He sealed the set with an ace.
Djokovic then called the physio to receive treatment on his back.
Once back on the court, he served extremely well throughout the deciding set. Rublev was excellent too but finally cracked in the 12th game to drop his serve, and the match. Rublev hit a double-fault on match point and slammed his racquet on the floor in anger.
Earlier, Dimitrov returned to a Masters 1000 tournament final for the first time in six years.
Dimitrov served well, hit 38 winners and was flawless at the net to tame Tsitsipas.
He made the most of the Greek's poor start to claim the first set before his rival saved two break points at 4-4 in the second set and started a comeback.
Dimitrov made several mistakes in the tiebreaker as Tsitsipas forced a decider, gesturing toward the crowd to ask for support.
"I am just happy I was able to get through that match in such a manner," Dimitrov said.
Tsitsipas failed to convert four break point chances in the third game.
"After that second set, especially the tiebreak, it was getting very tricky again. 15-40 down in the third again and I was just thinking it can't keep going like this, so I have to change something," Dimitrov said.
Dimitrov rose to the occasion in the final tiebreaker when he hit three superb passing shots, including one to seal the match.
"The first five points in the tiebreak were excellent," Dimitrov said. "I took those chances and that was all I could do against such a high-quality player. If you let him dictate, you are done. But I kept on believing and kept staying focused and made sure every time I had the ball on the racquet, I did something with it."
Dimitrov is chasing his first tour-level tournament since 2017, when he won the ATP Finals. He reached his only previous Masters 1000 final the same year in Cincinnati.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Egypt closed Saturday: multiple reports
The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt was closed Saturday, according to multiple reports, as hundreds of Canadians and their families seek to leave the besieged Palestinian territory.
'Liberals fight for every seat that we get,' Alberta minister says following backlash to Hutchings' carbon policy comments
In the wake of a cabinet minister's controversial claim that people in the Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want to secure carve-outs in federal carbon policy, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault insists that 'Liberals fight for every seat that (they) get.'
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
U.S. and Arab partners disagree on the need for a ceasefire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a UN shelter and a hospital, and Israel said the besieged enclave's Hamas rulers were 'encountering the full force' of its troops.
Average rental prices in Canada surge to records highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada continue to soar as average prices reach nine-month high in October, new report states.
Thousands attend Pro-Palestinian rally at U.S. consulate in Toronto
Another pro-Palestinian rally drew large crowds in Toronto Saturday afternoon, with thousands of people flooding the streets in the downtown core.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes including in southern Gaza
Palestinians in Gaza reported Israeli airstrikes overnight into Saturday across the besieged enclave, including explosions in the south where Israel had told civilians to seek refuge as its ground operation intensifies in northern Gaza.
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war
The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 4, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups.
Politics
-
'Liberals fight for every seat that we get,' Alberta minister says following backlash to Hutchings' carbon policy comments
In the wake of a cabinet minister's controversial claim that people in the Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want to secure carve-outs in federal carbon policy, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault insists that 'Liberals fight for every seat that (they) get.'
-
Hundreds of Canadians, their families could leave Gaza 'as early as Sunday': Global Affairs email
Canadians in the Gaza Strip could leave via Egypt in a matter of days and potentially as soon as Sunday, recent communications from Global Affairs Canada suggest.
-
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
Health
-
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
-
Ontario to add provincial tax to vaping products; meant to discourage youth uptake
The price of vaping products is set to rise in Ontario, with the province planning to add a tax as a way to reduce the prevalence of vaping, particularly among young people.
Sci-Tech
-
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Elon Musk’s conversation with British prime minister finishes off the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit
Elon Musk sat down with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a conversation that dove into the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence on Thursday, capping off the UK’s inaugural AI Safety Summit.
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Vast digital trove of recordings by Canadian literature greats nears completion
Jason Camlot was chatting with his new boss in the English department of Montreal's Concordia University in 1999 when he spotted a dusty cardboard box of 80 reel-to-reel tapes in a corner of the department head's office. And now, Camlot's discovery has grown into SpokenWeb, a digitized bonanza of thousands of hours of readings and off-the-cuff remarks from Canada's greatest writers during the time when the nation's literature was being invented.
-
Tupac Shakur has an Oakland street named for him 27 years after his death
A stretch of street in Oakland, Calif., was renamed Friday for Tupac Shakur, 27 years after the killing of the hip-hop luminary.
-
Saint John auction features three rare, early Maud Lewis paintings
Three rare Maud Lewis paintings are up for auction in Saint John, N.B. this month.