Djokovic eyes 4th Wimbledon title, facing Anderson in final
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (Andrew Couldridge, Pool via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, July 15, 2018 8:28AM EDT
LONDON -- Novak Djokovic will be trying to win his fourth Wimbledon championship when he faces Kevin Anderson in the men's singles final.
Djokovic is also aiming for what would be a 13th Grand Slam trophy and his first in more than two years after dealing with an injured right elbow that needed surgery.
Anderson has never won a major tournament. This is only his second final at one. He was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at last year's U.S. Open.
Both finalists might be a bit weary. They won the two longest semifinals in Wimbledon history to get to Sunday's title match.
Anderson played for more than 6 1/2 hours before edging John Isner 26-24 in the fifth set Friday. Djokovic needed 5 hours, 15 minutes to get past Nadal in a match that ended Saturday.