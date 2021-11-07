Djokovic beats Medvedev for record 37th Masters title

Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds his trophy after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris, Sunday, Nov.7, 2021. Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds his trophy after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris, Sunday, Nov.7, 2021. Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

