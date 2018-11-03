

Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press





PARIS -- Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 7-6 (6), 5-7, 7-6 (3) in an epic Paris Masters semifinal lasting three hours, finally sealing victory when Federer hit a backhand into the net after saving two match points.

Djokovic's fourth straight win over Federer and 25th in 47 contests sends him into the final against unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov, who has never played in a Masters final.

Djokovic is on a 22-match winning streak and will aim to move level with Rafael Nadal on a record 33 Masters titles.

Earlier, Khachanov continued his strong recent form by beating Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-1.

The unseeded Khachanov broke Thiem to lead 5-4 and served out the first set.

They swapped breaks at the start of the second set then Khachanov reeled off the next five games, clinching victory on his first match point when the sixth-seeded Thiem chopped a shot wide.

Khachanov won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last month for his third career title.