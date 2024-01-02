Djokovic and his sore right wrist help Serbia reach United Cup quarters
Novak Djokovic endured a wrist injury to lead Serbia into a United Cup mixed teams quarterfinal showdown against host Australia.
The world No. 1 was troubled by his right wrist during practice on Tuesday morning and he received intense treatment from his physio.
Djokovic was cleared to play his singles match against Jiri Lehecka later in the day, and it was just as well given that Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova defeated Olga Danilovic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead.
Djokovic looked on track for an easy victory against Lehecka while leading by a set and 3-1. But with his wrist troubles growing, Djokovic started making unforced errors. He took a medical timeout after losing the second-set tiebreak and came out strongly with a double break in the third set to win 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1.
"I managed to play through," Djokovic said. "It's not the first time or the last time, these things happen. You just have to manage. You have to find a solution and thankfully I managed to finish the match."
There was confusion after the match as to whether Serbia qualified for the quarterfinals. Officials initially said that even if Serbia lost the mixed doubles and the tie, it would still advance as the best second-placed team in Perth. But organizers later clarified that Serbia would be out if it lost the mixed doubles in straight sets.
Serbia won the mixed doubles without Djokovic and topped Group E. They will take on Group C winner Australia on Wednesday in a quarterfinal in Perth. Poland will face China in the other Perth quarterfinal.
In Sydney on Tuesday, Chile defeated Greece 2-1.
Stefanos Tsitsipas -- runner-up at last year's Australian Open -- was scheduled to face Chile's Nicolas Jarry in the men's singles but withdrew with a back injury. He was replaced by 19-year-old Stefanos Sakellaridis, who lost to Jarry 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to level the tie.
Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari then lost to Daniela Seguel and Tomas Barrios Vera 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-6.
Chile leads the group ahead of Canada, which plays its final group game on Wednesday against Greece. Greece needs to beat Canada to have any hope of advancing to Thursday's quarterfinals in Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena.
Norway advanced to the last eight in Sydney after Croatia won against the Netherlands 2-1. Norway topped Group F on countback after all three teams ended up with 1-1 records and 50% sets won.
Croatia would have topped the group had it swept the tie. Borna Coric edged Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (4), 6-4 and Donna Vekic made it 2-0 by beating Arantxa Rus 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. However, Wesley Koolhof and Demi Schuurs spoilt Croatia's plans when they defeated Ivan Dodig and Vekic 6-7 (3), 6-3, 14-12.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Israeli strike in Lebanon kills senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri: security sources
Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, three security sources told Reuters.
Czechia scores late to eliminate Canada from world juniors
Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in third period as Czechia survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat Canada 3-2 and advance to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship on Tuesday.
Tim Hortons reveals which three doughnuts will join Dutchie in returning to menu
Tim Hortons has revealed which three retro doughnuts will join the Dutchie in returning to its menu next week.
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames. Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed that all 379 occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames.
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
Ancient skeletons buried in shoes and jewels discovered during building work
A two-year dig to install a solar power plant near Rome has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis containing 67 skeletons buried in 57 ornate tombs.
Air Canada ranks last for on-time performance in North America
A new report says Air Canada had the worst on-time performance among large airlines in North America in 2023.
Who was Seven? How investigators solved the cold case of a missing person with no memory
Police specializing in missing people and cold cases have discovered the identity of a woman with no memory in one of the most unusual investigations the sheriff's office has pursued and one that could change state law.
Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for?
Extraordinary demand, and high prices, for powerful weight-loss drugs will keep them out of reach in the coming year for many patients who are likely to benefit.
Politics
-
Amid push for foreign registry, many say other measures needed to fight interference
For more than a year, Canada has been mulling the creation of a foreign agent registry to fight interference in the country's democratic processes. Some say it doesn't belong in the toolbox at all.
-
Singh urges solidarity, respect amid heightened fear in Jewish and Muslim communities
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canadians can and must do better as hate crimes increase during the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Looking ahead to 2024, the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command said he thinks the pressure will continue to mount, and Canadians are "overly comfortable" about their safety as the world changes.
Health
-
Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for?
Extraordinary demand, and high prices, for powerful weight-loss drugs will keep them out of reach in the coming year for many patients who are likely to benefit.
-
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
-
Low-cost, plant-based drug may help you quit smoking more effectively than nicotine replacement therapy, study shows
A new study shows a low-cost plant-based drug may be more effective than nicotine replacement therapy for people trying to quit smoking.
Sci-Tech
-
Ancient skeletons buried in shoes and jewels discovered during building work
A two-year dig to install a solar power plant near Rome has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis containing 67 skeletons buried in 57 ornate tombs.
-
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Entertainment
-
Ex-gang leader makes his bid in Las Vegas court for house arrest before trial in Tupac Shakur case
A former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with killing hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas plans to ask a judge on Tuesday to release him to house arrest ahead of the trial in June.
-
'Wonka' ends the year No. 1 at the box office, 2023 sales reach US$9 billion in post-pandemic best
Hollywood closed out an up-and-down 2023 with 'Wonka' regaining No. 1 at the box office, strong sales for 'The Color Purple' and an overall US$9 billion in ticket sales that improved on 2022's grosses but fell about US$2 billion shy of pre-pandemic norms.
-
Ashes of Vancouver 'Star Trek' fan set to go to space alongside famous stars
Gloria Knowlan never dreamt of boldly going where no one had gone before and was content to leave the journey to the 'Star Trek' actors she came to love, but 12 years after her death, her family has ensured the final frontier will be her ultimate resting place.