Sports

    • Diego Maradona's heirs win legal battle over use of trademark

    A mural of Argentina's soccer legends Lionel Messi, left, and Diego Maradona cover a wall at the low-income neighborhood of Padre Carlos Mugica in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo) A mural of Argentina's soccer legends Lionel Messi, left, and Diego Maradona cover a wall at the low-income neighborhood of Padre Carlos Mugica in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo)
    BRUSSELS -

    The heirs of the late soccer star Diego Maradona have won a legal battle over the use of his trademark.

    Maradona had registered his name as a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office in 2008 for a variety of products, clothing, footwear and headgear.

    The general court of the European Union confirmed Tuesday that it declined to transfer the trademark to Sattvica, an Argentine company belonging to Maradona's former lawyer.

    "The documents submitted in support of the request for registration of the transfer do not justify an assignment of the trade mark to that company," the court said.

    Maradona died in November 2020 and Sattvica later requested EUIPO to register the transfer of trademark on the basis of two documents issued by Maradona. After EUIPO registered the transfer, Maradona's heirs had it canceled, and Sattvica asked the EU court to annul the decision.

    "The Court dismisses Sattvica's action," it said in a statement. "It confirms the EUIPO's assessment: the documents produced by that company do not formally justify an assignment of the trade mark in its favour under a contract signed between the two parties. Furthermore, as Maradona had died before the request for registration of the transfer was submitted, Sattvica could not correct the irregularities found. Nor was it able to produce any other documents."

    Sattvica can appeal the decision to the EU Court of Justice, Europe's top court.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore

    A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and obstructing justice.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News