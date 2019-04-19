A semi-permanent fixture at many sporting events, whether they be basketball, UFC bouts or tennis matches, Canadian rap star Drake has become famous for something other than his music– the curse.

Drake was present when Conor McGregor lost his title to Khabib Nurmagomedov last year, and at the 2015 U.S. Open that saw Serena Williams lose to Roberta Vinci – not to mention his attendance at many of the Toronto Raptors’ more embarrassing playoff defeats… three years straight against Cleveland.

His reputation has become a byword on social media: the so-called ‘Drake curse,’ which is so well known that the Italian soccer club AS Roma has banned its players from taking photos with the rapper.

Game four in the first-round of the NHL playoffs was a heartbreaking loss for the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday, and fans were quick to notice Drake in attendance, wearing a jersey and all.

“Whenever Drake seems to wear a jersey of a different team or takes photos with players of said team, that team seems to fail and fail miserably,’ says Marissa Roberto of TSN.

“This is Drake’s fault.”

Other fans seemed to agree, with Twitter users flooding the team’s official account with sentiments of “I blame Drake” and “Get Drake out of there ASAP.”

Not everyone agrees that Drake deserves the blame, E-Talk’s Chloe Wild says it boils down to “the more famous you are, the bigger the target on your back.”

With the series tied with the Boston Bruins 2-2, Leafs fans will have to hope that Drake stays away for game five tonight in Boston.