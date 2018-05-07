Detroit Pistons part ways with coach Stan Van Gundy
In this file photo, Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy yells to the officials after the Pistons were called for a technical foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Saturday, March 17, 2018. The Blazers won 100-87. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 2:09PM EDT
DETROIT -- Stan Van Gundy will not return to the Detroit Pistons as coach or president of basketball operations.
The Pistons announced Van Gundy's departure Monday, with owner Tom Gores saying in a statement that the team has not progressed over the past two seasons. Gores said Van Gundy wanted to return for a fifth season with the team.
The Pistons went 39-43 this season, missing the playoffs for the third time in four years under Van Gundy. They've made the post-season just once in the past nine years, and even a blockbuster trade for Blake Griffin wasn't enough to salvage 2017-18.