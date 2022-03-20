Deshaun Watson trade done, Browns defend decision to add QB

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates a touchdown during the team's NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File) Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates a touchdown during the team's NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS