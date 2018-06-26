

The Associated Press





GREENWOOD LAKE, N.Y. -- The captain's castle is for sale.

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is selling the upstate New York castle he bought 15 years ago for $14.75 million.

The property in Greenwood Lake, known locally as the Tiedemann Castle, features a 6-foot (1.8-meter) stone wall, a turret, an infinity pool, a lagoon and a small Statue of Liberty replica.

"Soak in extensive lake views after climbing the turret stairs," reads an online listing that calls it a "magical property." The castle about 50 miles (80 kilometres) northwest of the Bronx features six bedrooms and a dozen bathrooms, along with four kitchens and one outdoor kitchen.

The castle was built in 1903 and was purchased by the Tiedemann family in 1952.

Jeter's maternal grandfather, William "Sonny" Connors, grew up on the property after John and Julia Tiedemann adopted him in the 1950s, according to the Times Herald-Record of Middletown.

Greenwood Lake Properties LLC, the company listed as the property owner, bought the main parcel from the Tiedemann family trust in 2003 and a second parcel the next year, bringing the total property to just over 4 acres.

The standout shortstop retired from the Yankees in 2014. He's now co-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins.