Denz claims first Grand Tour stage win, Thomas stays in Giro lead

Germany's Nico Denz celebrates winning the 12th stage of the Giro D'Italia, tour of Italy cycling race, from Bra to Rivoli, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Germany's Nico Denz celebrates winning the 12th stage of the Giro D'Italia, tour of Italy cycling race, from Bra to Rivoli, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS