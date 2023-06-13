Denver's Nikola Jokic adds missing piece to impressive resume with NBA title

Commissioner Adam Silver, left, hands the MVP award to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (Jack Dempsey/AP Photo) Commissioner Adam Silver, left, hands the MVP award to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (Jack Dempsey/AP Photo)

MORE SPORTS NEWS