

The Canadian Press





STOCKHOLM -- Canadian Denis Shapovalov has his first ATP Tour title.

The fourth-seeded Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., captured the Stockholm Open on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Serbian Filip Krajinovic.

Not only was it Shapovalov's first ATP title but he becomes the first Canadian Tour winner since Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., in Brisbane in January 2016.

It marked the first time Shapovalov had ever faced the No. 60-ranked Krajinovic.

The Canadian was ranked No. 34 in the world prior to this week's action but will crack the top-30 with this result for the first time since July.

This tournament was also a breakthrough for Shapovalov, who'd been 0-7 in semifinals before beating Yuichi Sugita on Saturday to advance to the final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2019.