Denis Shapovalov falls to Fritz, makes second-round exit at Mexican Open

ACAPULCO, Mexico -

Canada's Denis Shapovalov was handed a 6-4, 6-4 second-round loss by American Taylor Fritz at the Mexican Open Wednesday.

After taking a 2-1 lead in the opening set, Shapovalov dropped the next three games. Fritz kept the Richmond Hill, Ont., native at bay from then on, as Shapovalov only got within a game before dropping the set.

In the second, Fritz jumped out to a 5-1 edge. A Shapovalov forced error led to a deuce, from which Fritz took the advantage with a winner and proceeded to win his fifth game with another forced error from the Canadian.

Shapovalov won the next three games, however, with the third seeing Fritz go without a point but committing four consecutive forced errors.

Fritz returned the favour the very next game, closing the match by holding Shapovalov without a point.

Shapovalov had five aces, won 78 per cent of first-serve points and converted 1-of-2 break point chances.

Fritz, the third seed in the tournament, had seven aces and won 97 per cent first-serve points. He also went 3-for-5 on break point opportunities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2023